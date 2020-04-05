Hailey Baldwin on quarantining with Justin Bieber: I’ve been happier than I felt in months

During a recent Instagram Live session, Hailey Baldwin got candid about her feelings regarding quarantining with her husband Justin Bieber amidst the coronavirus scare. Read below to know what Hailey had to share on the same.

It's been an extremely tough couple of weeks for the entire world owing to the coronavirus scare, which has been claiming lives at an alarming speed! As a precaution to keep oneself and their loved ones safe, families are practicing self-isolation, which includes celebrities as well. As of now, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are couped up in their Canada home, quarantining together. Thanks to their social media accounts, their millions of fans have been updated on what the couple is doing during their self-quarantining period.

In an Instagram Live session recently, via US Weekly, Hailey spoke candidly about how her quarantine period with Justin has helped her learn to appreciate the simple and small things in life that make her happy. Baldwin admitted that she was worried about having a lot of anxiety being confined to her home and there has been some but it's also shown the 23-year-old model that the simplicity in life and dialing everything back has made her so happy.

"I’ve been happier than I felt in months just from being able to be low-key and just hang, and not have things on a schedule. I feel really reconnected with myself and that’s unexpectedly made me really happy," Hailey gushed.

Moreover, the Drop The Mic host revealed that she's been able to slow down and focus on things that she loves and especially, the people that she loves deeply.

Referring to their lakefront, 9,000 square-foot estate in Ontario, Canada, which is currently Bieber and Baldwin's self-isolation pod, Hailey added, "We have a place out here and we’re super lucky we have a lot of space to kind of just walk around and move around. I swear I feel like I’ve gotten so much more done in this quarantine than I have in, like, a year."

