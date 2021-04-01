Hailey Baldwin reflects on quitting Twitter for good, says thought of going on there feels like 'throwing up'.

In a virtual interview, Hailey Baldwin revealed that going on social media apps gives her a bad case of anxiety. Read on to know more.

Hailey Baldwin is opening up on her relationship with social media and what led to her quitting Twitter. The super model, who recently began vlogging and now runs her own YouTube channel, caught up for a virtual interview with Dr. Clemons and discussed the perils of social media. Hailey also opened up on how it affected her especially after her marriage to pop singer Justin Bieber.

For the unversed, after her wedding to Justin, the singer's fans have often brought up his former lover Selena Gomez in the picture. The model said, "I think over the last 2 and half years for myself it - after getting married especially - it really opened me up to this new kind of level of attention. I think one of the biggest things I struggled with for sure was the comparison aspect of body comparison and looks comparison and behavior comparison."

She added, "I think when you’re going through a situation where you just have so many people hounding you with the same thing over and over and over again, it starts to mess with your mind and then you start to question everything and you’re like, ‘Is there something that I’m not seeing that they see?'"

Hailey revealed that going on social media apps gives her a bad case of anxiety. She revealed, "I don’t even have a Twitter anymore because there was never really a time where I would go on there and it didn’t feel like it was a very toxic environment. The thought of even opening the app gives me such bad anxiety that I feel like I’m gonna throw up."

The model also revealed that she now has made a new social media rule for herself which includes browsing Instagram only on weekends.

