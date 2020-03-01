Hailey Baldwin REVEALS her trick that made Justin Bieber her husband

Model Hailey Baldwin has shared the party trick that made her now-husband Justin Bieber give her a call and reconcile after the two took a break from their relationship.

During her appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon", the model was asked "Did you do any party tricks?" "Well, I say this because the last time you were on our show, you did something that was the most amazing thing ever. Everybody was talking about it, you opened a beer bottle with your teeth," said Fallon, reports people.com. Hailey found it "really fun and there's actually another funny story behind this and that is that last time I was here, we did this little party trick where I opened a Corona bottle with my teeth". "The next morning -- after the interview had aired -- I got a certain phone call from a certain someone and it was a little like, ‘Hey, how are you? I saw you on Jimmy Fallon last night. You were looking really good. I loved that trick that you did, I had no idea that you can do that. It was so cool'. Cut to, I'm now married to that certain someone," she said.

Fallon later said that the model initially met Bieber when she was just 13 years old in 2009. "I know, it sounds like this weird arranged marriage situation. We met because my dad, he brought me to the 'Today' show when Justin performed there. He was no more than 15 I think," she recalled. When asked if she was a fan of the singer at the time, she said that she was not. "To be honest, this is the truth. He was so new that I didn't really know a lot about him yet," she said. "It was really kinda before anything. I met him and his mom and my dad kind of just connected as friends and we invited them over to our house the next day. Him and his mom just came over for family dinner with me and my family and we went bowling."

Credits :IANS

