Hailey Baldwin REVEALS how shame and her past has always tormented her: I'll always have to battle it forever

Hailey Baldwin was brutally honest about how shame has legitimately tortured her for months and months and how it's something she'll have to battle forever. Read below to know more about what the 23-year-old supermodel had to share on the same.

Over the past few years, Hailey Baldwin has passionately spoken about mental health and the struggles she has had to face in her life, unbeknownst to her fans. The Drop The Mic host has even used her social media handles as a platform to spread positivity and speak about issues that celebrities would usually shy away from. During a recent session of Catching Up With Natalie & Hailey, Baldwin spoke candidly to Natalie Manuel Lee about how she deals with shame.

"Social Media has created an alternative universe. That's what I think. It's made it be this thing where it's, 'Show your best and hide the rest.' It's almost like, we feel shame for feeling that because we don't talk about the fact that we feel that way," the 23-year-old model shared. Hailey, who is happily married to Justin Bieber, confessed that she really struggled with letting go of shame as she couldn't understand what it meant to be forgiven.

The supermodel would lay down in bed at night as think about the mistakes she did when she was a teenager. "I'm 23 and a married woman, and my life is so far passed my teenage mistakes. But it ruminated and ruminated and circled my mind and it tortured me, legitimately tortured me for months and months," Baldwin admitted and added, "I think I've finally gotten to a point where I had to dive deeper. I had to understand, what does the Bible says about feeling guilty and having shame."

For Hailey, there have been times where shame has constantly tormented her along with her thoughts, decisions and past. While she has nothing to be ashamed of, shame has always clung on to her. It's something Baldwin will be battling forever.

"But, understanding God's love for me and for you and for humanity has completely shifted the way I handle fame now. I go through a completely different process now when I feel shame about something or when my past shame tries to creep up on me again," Hailey revealed.

