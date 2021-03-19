Hailey Baldwin REVEALS 'little fights' with Justin Bieber doesn't feel like work because she loves him so much

In a new interview, Hailey Baldwin was extremely candid about her marriage with Justin Bieber and how she sees a "forever with him."

When Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's reconciliation in 2018 swiftly shifted from dating and engaged to married, it prompted netizens to predict them as a 'quick to break' marriage. However, the young lovebirds are still going strong with their honeymoon bliss refusing to die down, if their PDA-filled social media posts are anything to go by. There's also the fact that Justin and Hailey have been extremely open about their life as a married couple.

In an extremely candid interview with Elle, Baldwin shed more light on how things are between her and husband currently. "I learn new things about him and about myself and about our relationship all the time. Do we have little fights and stuff that we have to work through sometimes? Yeah, of course, but it really doesn’t ever feel like work, because I love him so much. I see forever with him," the 24-year-old supermodel gushed about her married life with the 27-year-old singer.

Noting how most celebrity relationships end in failure while also acknowledging that any relationship can fail, Hollywood or not, Hailey stated that being in the public eye is absolutely "harder" for a couple. On why she's more confident about her "forever" with Bieber, Baldwin concluded, "But I think the two of us are grounded by our faith. I’m not saying it’s this easy-peasy thing that doesn’t take work. We talk to a therapist. We do what we have to do."

We adore these lovebirds and how!

Meanwhile, Justin just dropped his sixth studio album titled Justice as well as a funky Peaches MV ft. Daniel Caesar and Giveon.

