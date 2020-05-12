Hailey Baldwin REVEALS lockdown is helping Justin Bieber focus on his health: Everything happens for a reason

Hailey Baldwin is glad that amid the ongoing COVID 19 lockdown, Justin Bieber is getting more time to focus on his health. Here’s what she had to say.

Hailey Baldwin is trying to find a silver lining during the Coronavirus cloud. The 23-year-old model pointed out that even though the lockdown has put their social lives on hold, it is giving Justin Bieber time to focus on his health. Hailey said she is glad Justin had to cancel his Changes tour due to the health crisis because now he has more time to deal with his health issues. In the latest episode of their Facebook series, The Biebers on Watch, Hailey stated that “Everything happens for a reason.”

“I’m almost happy because I feel like you have more time to be strong and healthy and prepare … When you go out [on tour] you are going to be so strong and healthy,” she added. In January, Bieber released a 10-part docu-series on YouTube Originals in which he opened up about his battle with Lyme disease. Justin and Hailey recently candidly spoke about the stigma surrounding depression and mental health issues in general. Reflecting on her husband’s mental health issues, Hailey mentioned that she has seen him improve.

“The biggest thing I saw was when you got on the proper antidepressant which you are no longer on cause you worked with a doctor and you guys felt like it wasn't needed anymore. So when that happened and when you changed your diet,” she said about him. Justin then added that he stopped consuming sugar and that made him feel better. It also helped him with his depression.

