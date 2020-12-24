Hailey Baldwin REVEALS romantic photo from the first time she knew she was in love with husband Justin Bieber

Taking to Instagram Stories, Hailey Baldwin followed the trend of posting photos as asked by her followers which included a romantic snap from when she knew she was in love with husband Justin Bieber.

Keeping up with the Instagram Stories trend, i.e 'Post a pic of...', we have Hailey Baldwin who asked her 31.3 million followers to send her requests of what scenario photos they would like the Drop The Mic host to share as an IG story. From pictures clicked during her teenage years to a cute one with her niece Iris, Baldwin treated her fans with some endearing snaps.

There were also two romantic photos with husband Justin Bieber that fans just couldn't stop cooing over. When someone asked Baldwin to share a photo from the first time she knew she was in love with JB, the 24-year-old supermodel shared a candid click of the couple dancing together with Hailey's lovestruck expression at her hubby giving us major heart eyes. While Baldwin sported a sports bra and black tights with her hair tied, Justin is seen shirtless with a pair of black shorts and a black snapback.

In another romantic snap, which was a more recent one, Baldwin is seen getting a sweet kiss from Bieber with their Christmas decorations right behind them. Hailey is seen donning a white top which she paired with acid wash jeans along with an oversized grey plaid jacket, white sneakers and a white snapback. On the other hand, Justin keeps it cosy in an oversized white hoodie, red plaid pants, white sneakers and a brown snapback. The request sent to Baldwin was to share a photo of herself with her favourite person and as expected, it was none other than her loving hubby.

Check out Hailey Baldwin's Instagram Stories featuring Justin Bieber below:

We adore this couple and how!

Credits :Hailey Baldwin Instagram

