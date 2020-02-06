Hailey Baldwin reveals she and Justin Bieber have a house rule that every couple should swear by; FIND OUT

In a recent interview, Hailey Baldwin revealed intimate details about her domestic life with her husband Justin Bieber. The supermodel revealed the one house rule that the pair follows, which every couple should swear by.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are the epitomai of star-crossed lovers who found their way back to each other, all grown up and ready to commit for the long haul. In 2018, Justin and Hailey surprised many with their surprise engagement in June and subsequent court marriage in September. Their first year as a married couple was filled with many trials and tribulations, with Bieber's Lyme disease diagnosis taking center focus, but the couple pushed through and are now stronger than ever.

Before moving in together, however, the deeply religious couple decided to get married first. "Neither of us believed in doing that, but to each their own. If you live with a boyfriend or a fiancé or whatever it is, that’s cool," Hailey recently shared with Elle magazine while talking about being Mrs. Bieber. Furthermore, Baldwin revealed the one house rule that the pair abides by and that's related to the bedroom, but it's not what you think! "I try to read more than be on my phone in bed. We have a rule: No phones in bed unless it’s absolutely necessary," the 23-year-old supermodel disclosed.

We can all collectively agree that the no phones in bed rule should be sworn by all couples!

Furthermore, while talking about how the critical public perception of their relationship was a major mood dampener, Hailey confessed to Elle, "We went straight into figuring out the hard stuff. Because you never know what can happen with someone’s health. When you don’t know what’s happening, it’s really scary. And then you have the opinions of everybody from the outside, and it just sucks."

