Hailey Baldwin reveals she takes care of Justin Bieber's beauty regime; Does masks for him & pops his pimples

In the latest episode of The Biebers on Watch, Hailey Baldwin reveals she turns into beautician for husband Justin Bieber.

In the latest episode of their Facebook series ‘The Biebers on Watch, Hailey Baldwin revealed that she takes care of husband Justin Bieber's beauty regime. The doting wife often does face masks for him and pops his pimples. Hailey Baldwin herself loves to indulge in self-care and follows a skincare routine to keep herself flawless and now it seems like she's got one another person to look after. Isn't this couple goals? Justin and Hailey are social-distancing at the singer's house in Canada and the couple has revealed that besides TikTok dances and games, they are also spending time taking care of their skin.

"Justin has really nice skin naturally, and over the last two years he’s really been struggling with adult acne onset breakouts," Hailey told as the couple cooked pasta together in the kitchen. "I’m super into skincare, especially because we’ve had a lot of time in this quarantine. I told him that by the time we exit this quarantine he is going to have glowing, perfect skin so we are going to work on that. He has very nicely let me…you know," Hailey added.

Justin responded saying that Hailey has been going after his pimples and popping them. Even though Hailey admitted popping pimples isn't good for the skin, she thinks its necessary in Justin's case. However, skin expert Hailey is not only after her husband's pimples but she also treats his skin with face masks and massages. Justin revealed that Hailey puts serum on his face and does masks for him to help keep his skin glowing.

