Hailey Baldwin reveals the tattoo she regrets getting as a teenager and why she wouldn't get it today

Hailey Baldwin is known to have quite a lot of creative tattoos including the artistically carved J in honour of her husband Justin Bieber on her ring finger. However, the model also has regrets about getting one tattoo as a teenager. The model recently in an interview with Elle magazine revealed how she regrets getting a handgun tattoo on the inside of her middle finger. Hailey also stated the story behind that tattoo and the reason why she would never get it today.

Whilst speaking to Elle, she said, "I think at 18, I was like, 'Yeah! That looks cool. But now, as a 24-year-old, I would never do that. I think guns are violent." The model said it was one of her biggest regrets. Baldwin recalls getting the gun tattoo in 2015, much before she was in support of gun control as she is now. Hailey also mentioned that there seemed no reason as to why she got the tattoo in the first place but considers it like "just another story to tell" via Elle.

Apart from the handgun and J tattoo, Hailey also sports one on the back of her neck. It has been designed by Mr. K and is a word in Portuguese called "beleza" which means beauty.

Hailey and Justin are one of the most loved new-age couples. The duo tied the knot in 2019. 'Jailey' as referred to by their fans lovingly, the couple managed to cruise through the 2020 pandemic by pulling off some fun activities on Instagram including taking up TikTok challenges and also holding live sessions where they spoke about their relationship and more.

