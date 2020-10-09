Hailey Baldwin shares snaps from her & Justin Bieber's pizza night; Kylie Jenner says she's coming next month

Hailey Baldwin took to her Instagram page to share candid photos from her pizza night with Justin Bieber. Kylie Jenner revealed in the comments section that she will join the lovebirds next month.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin, who recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary on September 13, 2020, have really made the most of their quarantine period. Moreover, the two continue on with their couple adventures as documented in their Instagram pages. Marital bliss has never looked as good as it does on these young lovebirds who are indulging in road trips, hiking and more.

Taking to her Instagram page recently was Baldwin, who shared some candid snaps from the couple's pizza night. While enjoying a glass of wine, you can see Hailey cutting into the delicious looking pizza with Beiber in the sidelines engrossed in his phone. Justin is then seen doing a peace sign as Baldwin looks lovingly at her hubby dearest. Hailey also shared an aesthetic photo of the various pizzas which the couple was going to chomp down. Keeping it cosy, the 23-year-old model is seen sporting a Toronto Maple Leaf jersey while the 26-year-old singer dons a white Drew hoodie.

Check out Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's pizza night snaps on Instagram below:

Hailey wrote as her caption, "Pizza night at ours once a month." In response, Kylie Jenner commented, "Coming next month!!!!!"

Excuse us while we wait for our invitation to pizza night at the Biebers!

ALSO READ: Shawn Mendes HINTS at collaboration with Justin Bieber in the works; Says JB is ‘one of my favourite artists’

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Vogue Italia via Entertainment Tonight, Hailey had confessed that for a long time she couldn't kiss Justin in public as she didn't like the idea of people watching them at certain moments. However, she realised that it's a battle that in the long run exhausts them rather than protecting them. "The fact is, we love each other. And there is really nothing to hide," Baldwin proclaimed.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×