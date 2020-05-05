Hailey Baldwin talks about the aftermath of her breakup with Justin Bieber; Reveals she was on her own

Justin Bieber and his ladylove Hailey Baldwin recently had a discussion about their relationship in the Facebook Watch series. Read on to know more.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are all over the news of late for all the obvious reasons. The two of them are currently under home quarantine in Canada but have been keeping in constant touch with their fans through their Facebook Watch series. And the best part is that the first episode has already aired in which the two lovebirds are seen discussing certain facets of their life including their breakup. Yes, that’s right. The two of them had a detailed discussion about the same.

For the unversed, Justin and Hailey broke up in June 2018 only to come back together again after some time. When the Perfect singer asks Hailey about the same, the latter pours her heart out and this is sure to make many of the ardent fans emotional. Firstly, she says the most important thing was that they had separated on bad terms. Hailey further states that she was on her own and that she did not immediately jump into another relationship.

She further talks about doing certain things that distracted her and hanging out with other people. The best part is when Hailey admits she did not look for someone who could fill in the void left by Justin. She continues and speaks about the feeling of a grieving loss. The diva admits working on herself before getting back with the Sorry singer again. Interestingly, Hailey also accepts the fact that she had a lot of doubts before the two of them got together and that she was a little confused about the same. Post Hailey’s long confession, Justin also pours his heart out stating that both of them had made mistakes. He further appreciates her art of forgiveness because of which the two of them are together again.

