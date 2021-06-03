Hailey Baldwin will NEVER do a nude photoshoot; Gives 'props to any woman that's comfortable doing that'

Hailey Baldwin and Insecure star Yvonne Orji spoke candidly about the boundaries set by them in their field of work owing to their faith.

In Hailey Baldwin's latest edition of A Conversation With, the 24-year-old supermodel is joined by Insecure star Yvonne Orji. The two spoke candidly about their faith, sex and how to maintain a relationship with God. When discussing the boundaries set by them while in the business, Hailey said of Yvonne, "You're an actress. You're on this show where you are doing sex scenes and cursing and doing things that a lot of people who are Christian would probably see that and be like, 'Oh, well you're not a real Christian, because you're doing sex scenes and you're doing this," via Entertainment Tonight.

Explaining her similar stance, Baldwin added that during her job sometimes, she has to show skin or get photographed in underwear or lingerie. People would then comment about her: "Well that's not a good representation because you're not modest and you're not this." For Orji, the boundary set by herself is not showing her full breasts on camera while for Hailey, she revealed, "I think I also take a place where I'm like, 'OK, I wouldn't ever want to be shot naked,' but props to any woman that's comfortable doing that."

What do you have to say about Hailey Baldwin's remarks on setting boundaries in her line of business owing to her faith? Share your honest thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Hailey Baldwin CONFESSES she and Justin Bieber 'wouldn't even be together' if it wasn't for their 'faith'

During the same conversation, Hailey had also touched upon how one's relationship with God will be different from others. "We all have different relationships and ways we relate to the Bible and relate to Jesus. To me, my relationship with Jesus is I believe that he was about love and acceptance," Baldwin explained.

Credits :Hailey Rhode Bieber YouTube

Share your comment ×