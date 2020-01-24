Hailey Baldwin's husband & ex Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes reunite at Lucian Grainge's Walk of Fame ceremony

Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes were in kindred spirits as they were spotted cheering for Universal Music Group chairman Lucian Grainge, during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Check out their photos below.

Ahead of Grammys 2020, Shawn Mendes was spotted in Hollywood giving a hearty toast to Universal Music Group chairman Lucian Grainge. But, he was not alone as several musicians made sure to mark their presence and offer their support to Lucian. This includes Justin Bieber, Lionel Richie, Sam Smith, Tori Kelly, Hailee Steinfeld and Beck, just to name a few. While introducing Grainge, Shawn recalled his first meeting with the chairman at the tender age of just 15. In what was a vulnerable time for the now multiple Grammy nominee, Mendes thanked him for being there for the singer as a person and as a kid.

"I never felt fear, only love and guidance," the 21-year-old singer gushed. For the joyous celebrations, Shawn kept it semi-formal in an unbuttoned black silk shirt which was paired with a matching coat, trousers and boots. On the other hand, Justin kept it completely casual as he paired a white sweatshirt with tan coloured pants and shoes, along with a baby blue beanie. The 25-year-old singer was seen chilling with manager Scooter Braun and was in a good mood as he cheered for the man of the hour.

Check out their photos below:

Post the ceremony, all the singers got together to pose with Lucian and pointed at him to give the chairman all the spotlight!

Meanwhile, Shawn has been nominated along with his girlfriend Camila Cabello at Grammys 2020 for Best Pop/Duo Performance for Señorita. They are up against Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus for Old Town Road, Jonas Brothers for Sucker, Ariana Grande and Social House for Boyfriend and Post Malone and Swae Lee for Sunflower.

