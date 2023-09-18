Hailey Beiber sets Instagram ablaze in silky white slip on dress amid her 5th wedding anniversary - CHECKOUT

Renowned supermodel Hailey Bieber, shared a stunning photo on her Instagram on September 15. In the picture, she looked amazing wearing a silky white slip dress and black boots. She had her hair down and wore a necklace with the letter B, which probably stands for her last name, Bieber.

Hailey Beiber nailed stunning look in latest Instagram posts

But that's not all! Hailey also posted several other recent photos and videos in the same Instagram post. In one, she wore a white crop top under a blue hoodie, and in another, she rocked a black crop top under a colorful tie-dye jacket, along with a black skirt and black boots. She even had a short pink wig on in one of the photos. Hailey also showed off in a leopard print bikini and a silky white dress with a long black coat. Her Canadian husband, joined her in two of the photos. In one, he held a glass of what seemed to be white wine while wearing a white collared shirt. In another, he smiled and posed next to Hailey in a black leather jacket, white collared shirt, and loose black pants.

ALSO READ: Kourtney Kardashian radiates joy with baby bump in heartwarming video post-emergency surgery

Besides Hailey's pictures, Justin also shared a bunch of photos from their trip to Japan on Instagram. These photos gave his followers a peek into their vacation, showing beautiful moments the couple shared during the trip, as reported by Hollywood Life.

The pictures displayed Justin playing video games on a comfy couch, matching leather outfits with Hailey, smiling while sitting on a mossy rock in a Japanese garden, and even having fun on a swing set. The Biebers' trip to Japan coincided with their 5th wedding anniversary, and they recently celebrated.

ALSO READ: Kanye West's open casting call on Instagram for models in Italy stirs up controversy

Hailey & Justin celebrated 5th Wedding anniversary

Justin expressed his love and admiration for Hailey in a heartfelt Instagram post. He wrote, “To the most precious, my beloved. 5 years. You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let’s keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being.

HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!”

Advertisement

Hailey also shared her love for Justin in her own post and included sweet pictures of the two of them, along with some cake! Their love story began when Hailey, at just 12 years old, watched Justin perform on the TODAY Show in 2009. Her dad introduced them backstage, and their friendship grew over the years, leading to an engagement in July 2018 and their marriage in September of the same year. They've been happily together ever since, celebrating their love and adventures together.

ALSO READ: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen renew vows in Italy to celebrate 10th wedding anniversary