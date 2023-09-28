Hailey Biber channels full ‘Matrix’ with no pants and just a trench coat in Paris

As reported by InStyle, Hailey Biber was seen out for dinner in Pairs wearing a floor-sweeping leather trench coat with a completely different look. We did not anticipate having such a fabulous start, On Monday Biber was seen without pants while simultaneously giving us a luxe take on edgy energy.

Hailey Biber's Paris dinner outfit

Hailey Biber was seen heading to a restaurant in Paris at Hôtel Costes, The actor was seen in not hot pants but into waisted hot pants and she paired that with a tan turtle neck layered with a floor-sweeping trench coat, she accessorized the whole outfit with the sheer black tights and with a pair of black velvet pumps. Slim black sunglasses, silver statement earrings, a black Jil Sander handbag, and a coordinating belt with a gold metallic buckle at the waist provided the finishing touches to her evening look.

Hailey did her hair into a slicked-tight bun with a middle part, as usual, she kept her makeup very dewy, and glowing, and with juicy pink lips and rosy cheeks, the whole makeup and outfit was just giving very luxe, expensive, and classy chic look.

Hailey's earlier outfit that day

Hailey's earlier that day outfit was completely on the lighter notes compared to the night, Her outfit in the day was a completely bubblegum pink dress with black tiny ballet flats, everybody was just obsessed with her day outfit, She also posted all the outfits deets on her Instagram story.

Hailey paired everything up with her cute tiny white crew socks and her hair was done a halfway up and half down hairstyle complete with a black velvet bow barrette by Jennifer Behr. Her makeup was all about espresso makeup featuring glossy lips and pink eyeshadow.

Her look was all around the ballet core era, She was promoting the upcoming launch of her new peptide lip tints by wearing them and promoting her product.

