Hailey Bieber aces summer fashion with a white sheer dress and lingerie on her date with Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber were recently photographed as they spent some quality time together.

On Sunday, the husband-and-wife duo was seen walking hand-in-hand as they reportedly stepped out for coffee in West Hollywood. They kept their outfits of the day comfortable yet stylish.

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber’s summer fashion for a coffee date

Justin and Hailey aced summer fashion in their own ways. According to pictures published by Daily Mail, the Peaches hitmaker was seen donning an oversized tie-and-dye tee-shirt in bright hues of white, orange, and blue with ‘Lollapalooza 1995’ written over it. He wore a pair of baggy denim pants, white Drew slippers, and a backward white and blue cap.

On the other hand, Hailey Bieber opted for a see-through white slip dress as she flashed her lingerie. The Rhode Skin founder styled the dress with white socks and a pair of black and white sneakers. Hailey styled her short hair with a middle parting and wrapped up her look with a pair of black sunglasses, a dainty white necklace, and a black shoulder bag.

Later on, the lovebirds also reportedly enjoyed dinner at an upscale family-run Italian eatery, Giorgio Baldi, in the Pacific Palisades.

Hailey Bieber’s recent confession about her mental health struggles

A couple of days back, Hailey took to her Instagram stories and opened up about her mental health struggles this year, especially the last one and a half months when her rumoured feud with Selena Gomez made headlines, after which she faced the wrath of trolls and Selena’s fans. “I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time,” Hailey’s note began.

“But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least," Hailey continued. She also added that she wanted to share her story in order to let other people who feel the same way like her know that they are not alone.