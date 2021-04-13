Hailey Bieber ADDRESSES upskirting incident between Justin Bieber & paps: It felt invasive and disrespectful

Hailey Bieber recently got candid about her relationship with the paparazzi and addressed the upskirting incident between Justin Bieber and photographers last week.

Model Hailey Bieber recently got candid about her recent experience with the paparazzi. The 24-year-old wife of Justin Bieber spoke to Dixie D’Amelio on her new YouTube series, The Early Late Show, about her media scrutiny and the recent upskirting incident. If you didnt know, Hailey and Justin were seen leaving a restaurant in LA and after the paps got really close to the couple, Justin asked them if anyone shot footage of wife Hailey from under her skirt.

“I was leaving a place with my husband, and we were coming out of this place and there were like curtains on the sides of the entrance, and I had noticed that someone had stuck the camera under the curtain from the ground angle,” Hailey detailed about the situation. “I was wearing a really short skirt, so when we got in the car I was like, ‘I feel like it’s a tricky angle because I’m concerned they would have shot up my skirt.’ Because, what else are you going to see?’”

She continued, “I’ve had two bad experiences when someone photographed my underwear when I was walking and they still let the photos come out. When you’re a woman and there’s men that are taking these photos, it feels really, really invasive and disrespectful and it’s not OK.”

While Hailey understands the basis of the career the paparazzi have chosen, she still wants to have boundaries. “Every day that we pull out of our house there’s someone there waiting,” she revealed. “I think to a certain extent you have to understand what comes with this industry and lifestyle although I still don’t understand how people can just take photos of you without your permission.” Hailey adds, “It does come with the territory and I still try to set my boundaries with them as much as possible.”

