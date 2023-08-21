Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner share major BFFs goal as they enjoy night out at restaurant

When Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner get together, it's always a fashion moment. On Saturday evening, the Rhode Beauty founder and the supermodel dressed in identical all-black ensembles for a date night at celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner’s friendship began in 2012, when they first met at the premiere of The Hunger Games, and grew stronger when she became friends with Kylie Jenner.

Hailey Bieber and her best friend Kendall Jenner looked stunning in all-black ensembles on a Saturday night out at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

The 26-year-old Rhode founder, who had been at the same famous celebrity hangout previously in the past week with her husband Justin Bieber, was joined by the 27-year-old supermodel for what they jokingly labeled date night.

Jenner shared a mirror photo with Bieber on her Instagram Story before their night out, simply labeling it "date night @haileybieber" as they flaunted their stylish ensemble.

Jenner donned a black, fitted dress with long sleeves and a somewhat transparent high neckline, displaying a matching black cami slip beneath. Her hair was fashioned into a sophisticated updo with flowing waves at the front. The Kardashian star accessorized her appearance with a set of tiny hoop earrings and a deep nude lip.

While, Bieber donned a strapless black dress with a plunging neckline and a sparkling black purse on her shoulder. Her hair was styled in a smooth updo, and she wore a pair of massive gold earrings. Bieber offered fans a closer look at her strawberry make-up look for the night in a photo uploaded on her Instagram Story, in which she tagged makeup artist Mary Philips. The model wore a lot of pink blush, fake freckles, smokey pink eyeshadow, and glossy pink lips.

What have Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber been up to recently?

Kendall Jenner's night out with Bieber comes just one day after she wore a sexy, see-through outfit to a party for her 818 Tequila brand in Los Angeles on Friday. On the occasion, the Calvin Klein brand ambassador wore a transparent, fitting nude pink one-shoulder dress topped with green mesh, revealing her nude lace bra and underwear below.

On Saturday, Jenner also posted additional photographs from the 818 party on Instagram. The carousel featured photographs of Jenner standing in her stunning gown indoors and on a terrace, as well as two black-and-white Polaroids shot at the party, which was hosted at the restaurant Delilah.

Meanwhile, Bieber just revealed what she has been up to lately in a series of images uploaded on Instagram on Friday. The beauty mogul uploaded a snapshot of herself having a girl's night out with friends Justine Skye and Lori Harvey. Several close-up selfies of Bieber were also published, showcasing her darker cinnamon cookie butter hair color and strawberry girl makeup style.

