Hailey Bieber apologizes to former restaurant hostess after being accused of rude behavior & attitude

Recently, a former restaurant hostess had accused Hailey Bieber of having a bad attitude and rude behavior. The latter has now responded to the same.

Hailey Bieber is currently making headlines again but for a totally different reason. The popular model has apologized to a former restaurant hostess from New York City for a few reasons that were cited by the latter on a popular social media platform. Julia Carolin ranked a few celebrities whom she had encountered in the past years while working in some top-notch eateries. While she gave 10/10 to celebs like Bella and Gigi Hadid, her verdict about Hailey Bieber was shocking.

Talking about the Hailey, Julia says that she has met the wife of Justin Bieber a couple of times but the latter wasn’t nice to her every time. The former waitress also adds that she really wants to like Hailey but then gives her 3.5/10. And now, Hailey Bieber has finally responded to the video that has been shared by Julia. She apologizes to the latter for any ‘bad vibes’ or ‘attitude’ that she had given earlier and also adds that it wasn’t her intention.

Not only that but Hailey has also wished to apologize to Julia in person. In response to this, Julia has also given a positive reply and called the model an ‘accountability queen.’ She also hopes to meet the latter someday and start over. On the personal front, Hailey is currently spending quality time with husband Justin Bieber and they have been sharing glimpses of the same on social media. A few days back, the ‘Sorry’ singer had also shared a special post for his model wife on Instagram.

