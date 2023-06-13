Hailey Bieber asks fans not to leave mean comments on Selena Gomez’s posts: Deets inside

Hailey Bieber has asked fans to not be mean to Selena Gomez on her behalf.

Fans of both ladies have been pinning them against each other for quite a few years now. Just earlier this year, Hailey reached out to Selena asking her to request her fans to not troll her after their rumored feud following the eyebrow drama. Lately, both fan groups have been at it yet again, commenting and trolling them on their Instagram posts.

And now, Hailey has decided to step in and clarify that she does not want to be part of this culture. Read on to find out what she had to say.

Hailey Bieber asks fans to not troll Selena Gomez

A few hours back, Hailey took to the story feature on Instagram and wrote a note addressed to her fans and followers. She said that she does not want to be part of the culture of trolling people. She also advised fans to not say anything if they do not have something nice to say.

“If you’re leaving mean or rude comments on my behalf on anyone’s posts just know that I don’t want that, nor do I ever or will I ever support or condone hateful, mean, or nasty comments. Doing that is not supporting me.. If you are participating in that you are a part of a culture that I want no part of. Please be nice or don’t say anything,” Hailey’s note read.

Hailey’s request comes days after her a section of her followers trolled Selena Gomez under her Instagram posts.

Hailey Bieber’s Instagram story

Is Selena Gomez copying Hailey Bieber?

A few weeks back, Selena posted a slew of pictures from Paris. In the photos, she was seen donning a deep-blue turtleneck sweater, which she styled with a pair of light-blue ripped denim pants. She also wore a grey jacket over her turtleneck. The Rare Beauty founder styled her hair in a sleek bun, and wrapped up her look with a pair of sunglasses and golden hoop earrings.

She posed for the photos as she sat in what looks like a restaurant. Selena also pouted and stuck her tongue out in a couple of pictures.

As soon as she shared the photos, Hailey’s fans took to the comments section and claimed that Selena was trying to act like the 26-year-old.

