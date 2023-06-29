Hailey Bieber breaks wedding fashion rules as she stuns in backless white dress at friend's big day

Hailey Bieber surprised everyone with her bold fashion choice at her friend Stephanie Shepard's wedding. Usually, it's a big style rule not to wear white to a wedding, as it's traditionally reserved for the bride. However, Hailey decided to break that rule and confidently rocked a white outfit. It's important to note that wearing white to a wedding is generally discouraged unless the dress code explicitly allows it. It's not known whether Hailey was granted such permission by the bride and groom.

Hailey Bieber's pathbreaking wedding look

Hailey Bieber looked stunning at the wedding in a white long-sleeve dress from Fancì Club. The dress had a high-neck collar, cutouts on the sides to show a bit of skin, and a daring backless design. To complete her outfit, she wore delicate diamond drop earrings and carried a fuzzy blue purse.

Hailey's makeup perfectly complemented her look. She maintained her signature flawless skin with a radiant glow. However, she added a fun twist by applying vibrant blue eyeshadow and a poppy pink blush to add a splash of color. Her hair was styled in loose waves with a deep side part, giving her an effortlessly chic look.

Hailey Bieber's style statement

The 26 years old social media influencer has always been open to trying new things with her fashion choices. In a recent interview with Harper's Bazaar in September 2022, she shared her thoughts on why she sometimes feels the need to put extra effort into her outfits.

Given that she gets photographed frequently, Hailey mentioned feeling a certain pressure when it comes to her fashion. She explained that even on casual days when she's just wearing jeans and a T-shirt, she wants to make sure they are stylish and stand out. She strives to wear a dope pair of jeans and a great T-shirt, because she understands the significance of looking good and feeling confident, regardless of the simplicity of the outfit.

Hailey Bieber draws inspiration from the legendary Princess Diana when it comes to her personal style. She admires how Princess Diana fearlessly expressed herself through her fashion choices, even though she was constantly in the spotlight as the most-watched woman in the world during her time.

