Hailey Bieber calls Kendall Jenner's chopping skills 'gorgeous' after last year's cucumber cutting meme fest

American model Hailey Bieber has complimented reality television star Kendall Jenner's chopping skills a year after the latter's cucumber-cutting clip went viral, sparking jokes, discussions, and memes. Continue reading to know more about what happened.

Hailey Bieber calls Kendall Jenner's chopping 'gorgeous'

Jenner featured as a guest on Bieber's new YouTube cooking series titled What's In My Kitchen? and the two teamed up to create the former's mother Kris Jenner's famous dip and a batch of passionfruit spritz cocktails. The 27-year-old 818 Tequila founder sliced limes in half since the beverage's recipe required squeezed limes.

Bieber watched Jenner chop the limes and commented, "Guys, I blocked her chop [from the chef camera] but, like, it was a gorgeous chop." Jenner complimented herself and added alongside, "That was really nice, that was fresh cut." The two then proceeded to put the limes in a squeezer to get the juice for the cocktails in the video posted on Wednesday, April 19.

Kendall Jenner's viral cucumber video

Previously, after a May 2022 episode of popular Hulu docuseries The Kardashians released, netizens notice Kendall awkwardly positioning herself while slicing a cucumber. The model was visiting her mother during the episode and the clip went viral as Internet users criticized Jenner's chopping, body positioning, and poor knife skills.

Apart from the commentary, it also sparked a meme fest that refused to die down for a while. Jenner's half-sister Khloe Kardashian talked about how the model reacted after the backlash the clip received during a podcast, "She's, like, not happy [about the video]. I feel so — I'm like, 'Kendall, God is fair.' You're the most beautiful human being in the world. You have wild-looking toes, God bless. And you can't cut a f*cking cucumber. The world is good because... how can you be this f*cking perfect? She has the perfect life."

"You can't cut a f*cking cucumber? Please, come over and stay with me for one week. She'll really cry herself a river. Oh, my God. But I'm going to teach her," Khloe added in a joking manner. Jenner then spoke up about the incident at a screening for The Kardashians and revealed, "Watching it back, I was like, 'Why did I cut it like that?'"

She added, "I literally was talking to one of her chefs and I was like, 'Can you help me? Can you teach me? What did I do wrong? How can I do better? Let me take it seriously.' I think it's hysterical and I love it, honestly. Because it couldn't be more me. I am, like, a noodle with those weird things." The YouTube video is titled "passionfruit spritz cocktails & layered dip with kenny! what's in my kitchen?"

"We're back with another very special episode of what's in my kitchen? with my best friend Kendall Jenner! Join us in making some delicious passionfruit spritz cocktails just in time for summer, along with Kendall's twist on Kris Jenner's famous layered dip in a very fun episode you won't want to miss!" Bieber captioned the YouTube video.