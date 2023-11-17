Hailey Bieber channels bubblegum pink vibes in Rhode promo pictures; dons swimsuit to announce limited edition jellybean lip tint

With the rising demand and long list of sold-out products, Hailey Bieber has been effectively focusing on her skincare line Rhode. The model has released several new products this year after launching the popular brand last year. The 26-year-old has been consistently dropping high-value products. Apart from its passionfruit jelly and glazing milk product releases earlier this year, the brand has been laser-focused on peptide lip treatments and tints lately.

The latest addition to the lip tint collection is a limited-edition jelly bean version. Hailey recently announced the special shade and posted pictures from its promotional shoot. Here's a breakdown of the socialite's look from the shoot and how fans are reacting to it.

Hailey Bieber channels bubblegum pink vibes in Rhode promo pictures

Hailey took to her Instagram to share three images from the promo shoot of the jellybean lip tint. "step into nostalgia [candy emoji] on 11/22 9 am pt for my birthday we are launching our first limited edition Peptide Lip Tint. A tint of baby pink, a sparkle, and a yummy jellybean scent. [candy emoji] [sparkles emoji] join the waitlist now," she captioned the post.

In the first of three images, she dons a bubblegum pink swimsuit as she lays in front of a pink jelly bean prop. Hailey holds the lip tint in her hand as she looks away from the camera and poses. In the second photo, she is wearing a pink full-sleeved t-shirt with satin shorts and her signature bubble B necklace as she lays on the bean. The last picture is a close-up of her face glowing with highlighter and blush as she applies the tint on her lips and poses.

Fan reactions and more about Hailey Bieber's lip tint

The new limited-edition jelly bean tint leaves a shimmery effect on the lips and is a glittery gloss that used to be a massive hit a few years back. The price of the product is $16 and it's all set to release on Hailey's birthday, which falls on November 22. She will turn 27 and has a special drop for fans in honor of the occasion. Meanwhile, fans expressed their excitement for the launch of the product. One user wrote, "Literally obsessed [heart on fire emoji]."

Another said, "how does she eat every photoshoot up [crying face emoji] [flower emoji]." A third felt, "Candy girl [candy emoji] [two hearts emoji] [pink heart emoji]." Hailey recently posted another set of images from her pre-birthday celebrations. She posed in a wine-red velvet dress as she posed for a series of pictures that she uploaded on her Instagram.

