Hailey Bieber channels Halloween vibes, honors The Flintstones with husband Justin in Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm costumes at star-studded party

With the festival of Halloween almost here, celebrities have been busy dressing up and attending parties together. Hailey and Justin Bieber were recently spotted channeling The Flintstones at a star-studded bash and fans cannot seem to get enough of their costumes. Here's a breakdown of the same and how netizens reacted to their interesting outfit choices.

Hailey and Justin Bieber channel Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm costumes

Hailey and Justin attended Vas J. Morgan and Michael Braun's Halloween party in Los Angeles, California, recently and they honored the iconic sitcom The Flintstones for the occasion. While the model dressed as Pebbles Flintstone, the pop star was spotted as Bamm-Bamm Rubble for the event. For the unversed, Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm were childhood best friends who grew up, fell in love, and eventually got married to one another.

Hailey wore a red bob-cut wig with a signature green Pebbles-themed sleeveless crop top along with a blue miniskirt. She completed the look with her B bubble necklace which she is spotted wearing everywhere. It was customized by her, likely in reference to her maiden and married last names both starting with B. On the other hand, Justin went shirtless for the party and donned an orange animal print cloth wrapped around his waist.

Fan reactions to Hailey and Justin Bieber's costumes for Halloween party

He also wore a backward yellow cap with shapes to wrap up the look. Meanwhile, fans commented on their party look on social media. One user said, "They look cute [crying face emoji] [red heart emoji]." Another wrote, "actually iconic." A third felt, "Not many do Flintstones esp Bamm Bamm Rubble and Pebbles Flintstone They got married and had kids tog as well. So glad that Justin and Hailey Bieber dressed up as them for 1 of Halloween looks.

The user added, "They look as precious as them. Hope we get more pics of them as The Flinstone Rubble!" Meanwhile, prior to their appearance together Justin also attended another Halloween party alone. He donned a printed pink shirt and shorts with a snorkel mask and flippers. On the other hand, Hailey posted an October photo dump a few days back and showed a vampire-inspired corset look.

On the work front, Hailey launched her latest Rhode product, namely peptide lip tints in four shades. She celebrated the launch in France where she was attending Paris Fashion Week. Justin is reportedly working on his next album and fans are excited to see what new music the pop star will create and release. His last record Justice was released in 2021.

