Hailey Bieber channels her inner 'strawberry girl summer' in new photos

Amid the pregnancy speculations of Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber, the former is enjoying her ‘strawberry girl summer’. Hailey recently posted a carousel of snaps on Instagram with selfies. Here is everything to know about the same.

Hailey Bieber’s Instagram photo dump

Recently, Hailey Bieber shared a carousel of pictures on Instagram which included several selfies and a cute snap with a dog. The model looked absolutely radiant as she shared the refreshing pictures on her social media.

In the first picture, Hailey can be seen lying down as she captured a selfie. She opted for a minimal makeup look with lip gloss in this picture. The Rhode founder looks absolutely gorgeous in the next picture. She wore a strapless black dress and gold jewelry. The picture was captured from the side as she highlighted her cheeks with pink blush. In one of the other pictures, Hailey Bieber can be seen playing with her dog.

The Rhode founder also posted a mirror selfie in a dress that looked like a summer dream in a chic white and satin dress. She captioned the post, “strawberry girl summer.”

Fans had different reactions to Hailey Bieber’s latest photo dump on Instagram. While some asked about the pregnancy rumors, others questioned why Justin Bieber was not in the pictures. One user wrote, “I’m at a loss for words Hailey you’re so naturally beautiful.” Another added, “Ugh.. gorgeous. It’s hurts.”

Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy

The SUN reported that Hailey Bieber left an Easter egg for her followers when she was photographed this week wearing a transparent white minidress. She held her stomach as she walked down the street, with her enormous engagement ring on full display. The 26 year old model also patted her lower stomach as she passed a stroller for young children in addition to grabbing it.

