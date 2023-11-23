Hailey Bieber channels sugarplum fairy aesthetic in pre-birthday makeup tutorial video; fans gush about look, call it 'dreamy'

Known for the viral fashion and makeup trends she creates, Hailey Bieber has another one on her list. The model, who made the strawberry girl summer trend a hit, has now shared another namely the sugarplum fairy look. She posted a TikTok video giving an insight into how to achieve the look after fans requested her to post a tutorial of the makeup look in selfies she posted on her social media while launching her latest lip tint shade.

The founder of Rhode who turned 27 a few hours ago, was busy enjoying her pre-birthday celebrations and she gave fans an insight into her hangouts with her husband Justin Bieber, and best friend Kendall Jenner. From winery tours to nightouts, she shared a glimpse into her days. Here's a breakdown of the socialite's latest makeup trend and the pictures she posted.

Hailey Bieber channels sugarplum fairy aesthetic in makeup tutorial video

Hailey took to her Instagram to share three glowing selfies a day prior to her birthday which was also the launch day for her limited edition lip tint. "My birthday peptide lip tint in flavor jelly bean comes out tomorrow at 9am pst [sparkles emoji] [x3 cake emoji] @rhode," she wrote. Her shimmery makeup intrigued fans and they bombarded the comments with makeup tutorial requests. Hailey was quick to follow up on that as she posted a video of it.

"When I was 16 I was the Sugar Plum Fairy in the Nutcracker... this is my 2023 version of that makeup. My go-to vibe for the holiday season!" she revealed in the caption of her TikTok tutorial. Using the song Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy, she shared how she achieved the look with her followers. Hailey wore a pink and white polka-dotted puffer jacket in the video as she showcased the process by starting off with concealer under her eyes.

She followed it up with bronzer and cream blush and blended it. The sparkle was added with highlighter on her cheeks and eyelids. She added faux freckles which seems to be one of her favorite things at the moment. The entrepreneur completed the look with a brown lip liner and a plum lipstick which she followed up with her sparkly edition jelly bean lip tint from her cosmetics line Rhode. Lastly, a coat of mascara on her lashes finished the tutorial.

Hailey Bieber's connection with ballet

For the unversed, Hailey was a ballet student when she was young which has been the inspiration behind the sheer pink Ribbon lip tint shade from her previous launch. She has time and again incorporated ballet elements in her fashion and makeup. From her Halloween costumes to photoshoot inspirations, Hailey has been an avid ballet core aesthetic promoter.

