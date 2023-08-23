Hailey Bieber channels vintage vibes in fitted satin minidress on date night with husband Justin amidst pregnancy rumors

Hailey and Justin Bieber's date nights have become a consistent ritual for them with the two being spotted at restaurants and eateries from time to time. The couple, who got married in 2018, always remain in the spotlight for something or the other. While rumors about Hailey expecting their first baby have been doing the rounds for the past few weeks, several new reports claim that Justin has dropped his longtime manager and friend Scooter Braun.

The speculations about their lives haven't stopped the model and the singer as they stepped out to enjoy some time together. Hailey usually dresses up for all their dates, but this time around even Justin made an effort to get out of his casual sweatshirt look for the occasion. Here's a breakdown of where they were spotted and what they wore for their quality time.

Hailey Bieber looks stunning in fitted satin minidress

Hailey and Justin were seen holding hands as they left The Nice Guy, a nightclub in Los Angeles after a date night on August 21. The 26-year-old founder of Rhode donned a sleek and smart all-black look. She channeled her vintage energy and wore a Maison Margiela satin minidress paired with a leather jacket. The otherwise simple dress had a plunging neckline and Hailey completed the stunning look with a pair of matching black stilettos.

Apart from the suede heels from Saint Laurent, she accessorized with gold chunky hoops, a sleek anklet, and another Saint Laurent addition namely her bag. She styled her hair back into a bun and went for glam makeup with a smokey eye, contour, and highlight. Hailey has time and again trusted the all-black look and was recently spotted wearing a similar look during her night out with best friend Kendall Jenner at Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles.

Justin Bieber dresses up for date night with Hailey

On the other hand, Justin, who usually opts for his signature sweatpants and sweatshirt on most of their outings, switched things up for a change. Even though his look was still casual it was a refreshing change to see him in a more dressed-up version of himself. The 29-year-old sported a pair of loose brown trousers, an oversized shirt, a pair of black loafers, and his signature backward-facing cap. Hailey has upped her fashion and makeup game over time.

