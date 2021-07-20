Hailey Bieber CLARIFIES pregnancy rumours after Justin Bieber captions their photo as 'mom and dad'

Justin Bieber sent fans in a tizzy after he uploaded an Instagram photo with his wife Hailey Bieber and captioned it as "Mom and Dad." This led several fans to believe that Justin and Hailey were expecting their first baby together. Congratulatory messages for the couple had just started to pour in for the couple after the cryptic post although it was Hailey who eventually shut down the rumours by commenting on Justin's post.

The photo shared by Bieber showed the couple captured in a gorgeous monochrome click. While the photo did not suggest anything else, it was merely the Peaches singer's caption of "mom and dad" that caught attention, thus leading to rumours of pregnancy. Hailey was later seen leaving a comment on the same post that went on to clarify why Justin referred to them as mom and dad.

Check out Hailey Bieber's comment on Justin's post here:

Shutting down any pregnancy rumours, Hailey wrote, "I think u should maybe change this caption to *Dog Mom and Dad* before anyone gets it twisted." Along with the caption, Hailey also shared a laughter emoji, knowing how fans would interpret Justin's message.

The couple had recently taken a vacation together to France first and later Greece. The duo has been sharing photos from their holidays and giving everyone not just couple but also travel goals. Justin and Hailey tied the knot in September 2018 at a courthouse and later hosted a gorgeous wedding ceremony in South Carolina. As per US Weekly, Justin and Hailey want to start a family when the "time is right." The couple is currently excelling in their individual careers and starting a family may not be on their mind right now.

