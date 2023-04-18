Hailey Bieber comforts seemingly unwell Justin Bieber at Coachella 2023; Fans REACT

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber are in the news yet again. Recently, the husband-and-wife duo was spotted spending time together at the much-talked-about 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. And now, a video from the event has surfaced on social media that shows Hailey comforting a seemingly-unwell Justin. Read on to know more.

Was Hailey Bieber comforting Justin Bieber at Coachella 2023?

In a video that was shared by a fellow eventgoer at Coachella 2023, Hailey could be seen giving intimate backrubs to Justin as the latter slumped over a barricade with his head down. In the background, Kid Laroi could be seen performing.

Hailey was seen keeping it stylish yet casual with a white crop top and baggy jeans. She accessorized the outfit with a black hat and a body chain. Justin was seen donning an oversized hoodie with a pair of slouchy pants that revealed his Calvin Klein underwear. The Peaches singer did not seem to be in a very excited or energetic mood.

Fans react to Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber’s video

As soon as Hailey and Justin’s video went viral, fans started reacting to it and commenting about his condition. One fan took to Twitter and asked, “Is he okay?”

Another fan suggested, “his tummy hurts.”

Yet another was seen expressing his concern about his mental health disorder. “He doesn’t want be there you can tell he has very bad anxiety being places to [sic] long,” the netizen tweeted.

On the other hand, some fans were impressed with Hailey’s actions. “Really adore their relationship, they’re so gentle and lovin’, especially Hailey. He’s definitely blessed,” one fan wrote.

“He is like me I swear I get sensory overloaded and need a minute. I need a man who cares for me and treats me with this patience omg I love Hailey (slew of emojis) sweet girl,” another fan commented.

