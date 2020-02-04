Hailey Bieber confesses she chose NOT to be involved with Justin Bieber until he sobered up

Justin Bieber is giving fans a never-before-look into his life through his documentary Seasons. In the recent episode, the singer spoke about his struggle with drug abuse, mental illness, and Lyme disease.

Justin Bieber has opened up about his struggle with drug abuse, mental illness and Lyme disease like never before. The singer, in the new episode of his self-produced YouTube docu-series Seasons, spoke about his drug addiction where he revealed about the first time he smoked marijuana, his treatment and more. During the latest episode, Justin confessed he reached a breaking point and he had to reconnect with Hailey. The singer revealed that he felt "like dying" when he decided to clean up.

"My security would come into my room at night to check my pulse. People don't know how serious it got. It was legit crazy, scary. I was waking up in the morning and the first thing I was doing was popping pills and smoking a blunt and starting my day. It just got scary," Justin confessed.

At the point, Hailey revealed she wasn't ready to be involved in Justin's personal life until he decided to clean up. Hailey confessed she wasn't going to be involved in his personal life "until he chose to get sober." Justin eventually did clean up and today, Justin and Hailey have been married twice - once in 2018 and once last September in the presence of their families and friends.

Apart from Hailey's confession, the episode also sees Justin admitting that his drug abuse had graduated to new heights. He confessed, "There was a time when I was sipping lean, popping pills, doing Molly, shrooms, everything." He added, "I was young, like everybody in the industry and people in the world who experiment and do normal, growing up things. But my experience was in front of cameras and I had a different level of exposure. I had a lot of money and a lot of things."

