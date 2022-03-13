Hailey Bieber confirms getting fully recovered after health scare, calls it one of the 'scariest moments'

Hailey Bieber was sent to the hospital after experiencing "stroke-like symptoms," but the model has now confirmed that she has fully recovered. Hailey went to her Instagram account to disclose the concerns and provide an update on her health.

The model wrote, “On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband when I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital,” she wrote in her message, which can be seen below. “They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen, but my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.” Check out her full statement here:

On Saturday, TMZ was the first to report that the model had been taken to a Palm Springs hospital after having a medical emergency that impacted her movement. Prior to her health concern, the Who's in My Bathroom YouTube celebrity was pictured earlier this week attending her love Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour event in California. However, Hailey Baldwin is allegedly back home after being hospitalised for a brain ailment that may be connected to COVID.

According to TMZ, the model was taken to a hospital in Palm Springs for an unspecified period of time because the ailment was impacting the way she walked. This sort of COVID adverse effect is often seen by the elderly, therefore the revelation comes as quite a surprise. Meanwhile, Hailey and the Yummy singer married in September 2018 after an on-again, off-again relationship for many years. Since then, the couple's relationship has flourished as they have continued to support one another and exchange romantic social media tributes.

ALSO READ:Hailey Bieber hospitalized following 'medical emergency,' reportedly suffering brain issues