Hailey Bieber details suffering a 'mini stroke'; Reveals she underwent a heart procedure last month

Hailey Bieber was hospitalised last month following an incident caused by the model suffering from a blood clot in her brain. While Hailey addressed her hospitalisation and also gave a recovery update to fans on her social media, in a new YouTube video, the model has now explained in detail the condition she suffered from and what led to it.

The 25-year-old model shared a new post on Instagram and also on her YouTube channel and called it "telling my story." In the video, Hailey explained the reason she was hospitalised last month and shared the story with her fans about what she went through. Explaining the "scary incident" that took place on March 10, Hailey revealed that she felt a weird sensation that travelled from her shoulder to her fingertips while she was having breakfast with her husband Justin Bieber. After feeling the strange sensation, Hailey revealed how she was unable to respond to Justin after he asked her if she was doing okay.

The model then revealed how the couple headed into the emergency room where she was asked simple questions and also underwent a stroke test for which she scored zero. Adding on, Hailey explained, "Basically, they did some scans and they were able to see that I suffered a small blood clot to my brain, called a TIA. It’s like having a mini-stroke. It feels like having a stroke, except my body was able to resolve it pretty quickly and then I didn’t have any more issues."

Watch Hailey Bieber's video HERE

Hailey further stated that she underwent more thorough testing at UCLA during which it was concluded that the blood clot was due to a combination of things which happened including, recently starting birth control pills, as well as her COVID-19 diagnosis from before, and also a long flight from Paris and back in a short amount of time without really moving around.

In the video, Hailey also revealed how more tests revealed she had a Grade 5 PFO for which she had to undergo a heart procedure. Hailey further concluded in the video that she feels "great" and added a thank you to all the doctors and medical professionals who helped her saying, "I will be able to just move on from this really scary situation and live my life."

