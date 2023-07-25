Hailey Bieber dines with Lori Harvey looking like a chic summer dream in white

Hailey Bieber has rightfully become a fashion icon for Gen Z with her impeccable taste and styling choices. Whether it is oversized clothes or slip dresses, the 26 year old model makes everything look so flattering. Recently, she stepped out for dinner with her pal looking as captivating as ever in white. Here is everything to know about the same.

Hailey Bieber steps out for dinner with Lori Harvey

On Saturday, Hailey Bieber stepped out for dinner with her pal Lori Harvey at Lucky’s in Malibu. Over the past few months, Hailey and Lori seem to be getting closer as they spend more time with each other.

The 26 year old model showed off her collarbone in a dreamy sleeveless white lace and silk dress. She paired her outfit with white sandals, gold earrings, and matching gold anklet. Hailey looked stunning for her outing with soft glam makeup and hair style down. She flaunted her $500k engagement ring as she confidently strutted out of the restaurant while smiling for the photographers.

On the other hand, Steve Harvey’s step daughter Lori Harvey looked dazzling in an army green tshirt and matching bejeweled skit. She finished her look with nude heels and a chic brown purse.

Hailey and Justin Bieber on a lunch date

Last week, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were seen in similar outfits as they made their way toward the lunch date in New York City. Hailey flaunted her abs in a white crop top and loose-fit denim shorts. On the other hand, Justin Bieber flaunted his toned and tattooed arms in a loose white t-shirt which he paired with pastel purple shorts. The singer finished his look with a bright orange baseball cap.

Recently fans are speculating that Hailey Bieber might be pregnant after five years of marriage with Justin Bieber.

