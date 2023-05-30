Hailey Bieber dishes off summer body goals as she shares more PICS in red string bikini; Seen yet?

Hailey Bieber is summer-ready and how!

Earlier today, Hailey surprised her fans and followers as she shared a slideshow of pictures and videos, giving them a glimpse of her recent good times with her loved ones. From the photos, it looks like the 26-year-old had a great time being a water-baby while casually posing in a red string bikini. Scroll below if you have not seen her new Instagram post yet.

Hailey Bieber rocks a red string bikini

In the first photo of the slideshow shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber, we see her clicking a selfie as she stood on a motorboat. Hailey was seen donning an off-the-shoulder top with red and white stripes. She paired it with a mini denim skirt. Her hair was tied in a sleek bun and she accessorized with a pair of golden earrings and sunglasses.

The next slide is a short clip that featured a cruise ship in the water, while the slide after that is a picture of a pizza. In the next picture, we see Hailey in the water, as she leaned against a surfboard and posed for a photo. The next video is a clip of Hailey dancing to a song as she held a drink in her hands. The next video showcased a hailstorm, while the picture after that was a mirror selfie of Hailey with her close friend Justine Skye.

The last slide of the post is a slow-mo video of Hailey and Justine in their cute bikinis as the held each other and laughed before diving into the water.

Hailey Bieber’s Instagram post

Fans react to Hailey Bieber’s pictures and videos

Fans flooded Hailey’s comment section in no time after she shared the post. One fan wrote, “So hot (slew of emojis)”. Another follower’s comment read, “you deserve the best in the world after going through and sadly continue going through the most disgusting cyber hate, I love to see you happy.” Yet another fan said, “justine and you are THE duo (star emojis)”.

