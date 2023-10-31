Hailey Bieber donned black minidress with balaclava while husband Justin sported deer onesie as pair channel Halloween vibes during night out

With the Halloween fever at its peak, celebrities have been flaunting their costumes as they attend countless parties and enjoy their night away. Hailey and Justin Bieber are known for their quirky sense of style and costumes. The two aren't disappointing this time either as they dress up in different looks for night outs and bashes. Recently, the couple was seen wearing another set of interesting looks, and here's a breakdown of the same.

Hailey Bieber in black minidress with balaclava with Justin in deer onesie

Hailey and Justin were spotted at The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood and they made sure to catch all the attention with their outfits. She wore a mini-dress with a trench leather jacket and matching heels. She accessorized the look with a clutch, sleek sunglasses, and a balaclava hat wrapped around her head. On the other hand, the pop star and Baby hitmaker sported an orange and white polka-dot deer onesie with sunglasses and a cap.

He completed the look with the mushroom pendants gifted by Hailey on their fifth wedding anniversary last month. He also donned white and brown sneakers to sum it up. The two were spotted holding hands as they stepped out to enjoy the night together. The model even shared a picture of her look on her Instagram story, flaunting her makeup and customized B ring. Justin also posted pictures of their look and outing on his Instagram.

Hailey and Justin as Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm from The Flintstones

He captioned the images with three fire heart emojis. While the first image sees him posing next to Hailey, the rest of the photos are of him at the party and enjoying himself at the DJ hub. Recently, they attended another Halloween party in Los Angeles where they wore Pebbles Flintstone and Bamm-Bamm Rubble costumes from The Flintstones. Hailey wore a red bob wig, and a green crop top with a blue miniskirt to create the whole look.

Justin went shirtless with an animal print cloth around his waist, a black and yellow hat, and feet shoes. He even posted pictures of their looks on his social media and wished everyone a Happy Halloween in the caption. One user wrote, "they never disappoint with their halloween outfits!!!!" Another said, "the king and queen of halloween." A third replied, "BEST COSTUME COUPLE AWARD GOES TO !!!!" Justin also attended another party without Hailey prior to this.

