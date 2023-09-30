Hailey Bieber dons chocolate bodycon mini dress and sparkly thigh-slit LBD to celebrate Rhode's lip tint launch in Paris

Hailey Bieber has been bust attending fashion shows in Paris while promoting the latest launch of her beauty brand Rhode. The model recently celebrated the release of her lip tints while in the City of Love and she donned two gorgeous outfits for the same. From a more understated, casual bodycon look to a sparkly mini dress, the 26-year-old left no expense to shine at her own event. Here's a brief breakdown of both of Hailey Bieber's outfits.

Hailey Bieber dons bodycon dress and sparkly thigh-slit LBD

Hailey chose a brown Saint Laurent long-sleeved mini dress for the first espresso-inspired dress. For the unversed, Espresso is a rich brown and one of the four lip tint shades launched by Rhode. The other shades include a sheer pink named Ribbon, a rose taupe titled Toast, and a crushed berry called Raspberry Jelly. The socialite paired the short brown bodycon with glazed caramel heels and sheer brown tights for her break from Paris Fashion Week.

She accessorized the look with Tiffany & Co. jewelry including earrings, multiple rings, and a diamond anklet. Hailey stepped it up even further with another gorgeous look, this time wearing a custom-made Ferragamo mini dress. It had mesh detailing, a sparkly design, and a thigh slit. Hailey wore stiletto heels and a matching sparkly clutch to complete the crystal outfit. She kept her hair the same as for the look before, tied in a gorgeous soft bun.

Inside Hailey Bieber's Rhode lip tint launch in Paris

Rhode's official page shared clips and images from the launch party on their Instagram. A reel gave an insight into the mouth-watering spread kept at the party with jelly and pastries kept on a table decorated with candles and flowers. Several known faces including Hailey's best friend Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods made appearances at the celebratory event. The drinks menu was a creative nod to the four lip tint shades.

The first drink was Raspberry Jam, a mix of Chambord, 818 tequila, fresh lemon juice, egg white, and cranberry juice. Toasted Coconut Marg consisted of 818 Blanco, fresh lime juice, coconut syrup, and coconut liqueur. Third on the list was Espresso Martini, made with 818 Reposado, and lastly Ribbon Spritz included a combination of Belvedere vodka, fresh strawberry, and sparkling water. For the unversed, 818 is a tequila brand owned by Kendall.

