Hailey Bieber dons lacy red corset with leather jacket on dinner date with husband Justin, flaunts abs amidst pregnancy rumors

Hailey and Justin Bieber are keeping up with their tradition of a date night, this time in a dressed-down mood. The couple has been spotted on several dates this summer some of which saw the model flaunting her hottest looks. Their late night out comes after a short break since Hailey was in Mexico for a quick girls trip celebrating Justine Skye's birthday with Kendall Jenner and Lori Harvey. The four women basked in the sun on a luxury yacht.

Once she returned, the socialite and Kendall caught up with Gigi Hadid on a dinner night. This was followed by Hailey going on a New York City press tour promoting her latest Rhode product and the launch event for it. Justin made an appearance for the occasion in a grey sweatshirt and crocs which received flak on social media. After a whirlwind few days, the two are back on their date night routine, and here's a brief breakdown of their casual looks.

Hailey Bieber dons lacy corset with leather jacket on dinner date with Justin

Hailey Bieber opted for a simpler look for her latest outing with her husband. Usually, the model dons mini dresses, skintight clothes, glam outfits, and high heels when it comes to going on dates with Justin. This time around, the 26-year-old chose a simpler, understated look but managed to elevate it with a glam top underneath her signature layered look.

For the occasion, Hailey flaunted her abs in a lacy red corset top. The black lace added a different touch to the crop top as she paired it with an oversized black leather jacket, light blue jeans, gold earrings, her B necklace, and her usual sleek black sunglasses. She styled her chin-length short hair with a middle part and left it pin straight. Hailye completed the look with a maroon handbag. Justin, on the other hand, went with his usual loose outfit look.

He wore an oversized beige shirt over a blue button-up, baggy pants, black and white shades, and white shoes. He finished off his dressed-down look with a dark trapper hat. The couple stepped out in New York City to grab a bite and were spotted holding hands. Justin was also seen holding Hailey's waist as they walked down the sidewalk. This isn't the first time they were spotted after the Rhode launch event which grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

Hailey and Justin Bieber's helicopter ride

Earlier, the duo, who got married in 2018, were seen enjoying a helicopter ride during their trip to the Big Apple. Justin broke his three-month-long social media hiatus and has been posting multiple pictures with his wife. Some of the pictures are selfies, others are from the launch, and a picture of him flaunting a sweatshirt with Hailey's name on it has received a lot of love. Prior to this, he had gone inactive on Instagram, much to the disappointment of fans.

