Hailey Bieber dons white lingerie as she shares BTS photos and videos of her skincare line’s shoot

Hailey Bieber has shared some behind-the-scenes action from the shoot of her skincare brand, Rhode Skin. The 26-year-old entrepreneur has been quite active on Instagram lately, treating fans and followers to glimpses of her personal and professional lives. Speaking of which, recently, Hailey shared a few pictures and video clips showcasing what goes behind the shoot of her skincare brand. Scroll below to take a look.

Hailey Bieber shares behind-the scenes-action

In the first picture shared by Hailey Baldwin Bieber, one can see her dressed in white lingerie with matching socks and shoes. She sported a wet-hair look and sat on a rock as she posed for the photos. The second slide is a short clip with a close-up look of Hailey. The next slide has another photo with Hailey posing for the camera. In the next video, we see Bieber sitting in a water body as she looked at the shutterbug. The next two slides feature Hailey Bieber posing some more in white lingerie.

Sharing the photos and videos, Hailey wrote in the caption that she is happy and excited to share her upcoming product from her skincare brand.

Hailey Bieber’s video

When Hailey Bieber opened up about her mental health

Recently, Hailey took to her Instagram stories and opened up about her mental health struggles this year, especially after her rumored feud with Selena Gomez made headlines, earlier this year, after which she faced the wrath of trolls and the singer’s fans. “I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time,” Hailey’s note began.

“But truthfully since 2023 started I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least," Justin Bieber's wife continued. She also added that she wanted to share her story in order to let other people who feel the same way as her know that they are not alone.

Hailey then urged her followers to continue "being there for one another" and "keep showing up for each other even when it's hard." Concluding her note, she wrote, "We're better together."

