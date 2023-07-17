Hailey Bieber drips GLAM in a body hugging gold dress amid concerns of split from Justin Bieber; DEETS here

Hailey Bieber is definitely one of the fashion icons, who often makes headlines with her outfit choices. The 26 year model always stuns with the new elements whether it is Bermuda shorts or slip dresses.

On Sunday, Hailey Bieber posted a few pictures on Instagram in which she looked glamorous. The model flaunted her figure in a tight gold dress and clean makeup look. Here is everything to know about the same.

Hailey Bieber in tight gold dress

Hailey Bieber looked gorgeous in her new pictures on Instagram. She shared several pictures of her outfit and fans took to the comment section to show their approval.

The 26-year-old model looked all glammed up in a low-cut, strapless, and cut-out featuring dress. The dress revealed Hailey’s perfectly toned figure as well as tanned skin. She looked seductively at the camera as she flaunted her tiny waist in the new pictures. The Rhode founder accessorized her outfit with gold earrings and a matching purse. She opted for a clean makeup look and slicked back her hair in a bun.

Kylie Jenner wrote “gorgeous” in the comment section. One fan wrote, “This beauty… and not a filter in sight. Love that about her.” Meanwhile, another commented, “She’s so effortlessly beautiful I'm crying.”

Concerns about Hailey and Justin Bieber’s marriage

Hailey Bieber’s new post in the gold dress comes amidst growing concerns about her marriage to Justin Bieber. This all started when Hailey shared a series of pictures on her Instagram account and the Peaches singer was not seen in any of the pictures. Fans wondered whether there was trouble in their marriage.

However, it seemed that the Rhode founder has effectively responded to the speculations of their split without addressing it directly. Recently, Hailey Bieber made a makeup tutorial video on Instagram to get an ‘easy, glowy summer makeup look.’ This video heavily featured her 500K engagement ring.

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber says she looks exactly like her grandmom with TikTok aging filter: 'It's giving my nana's twin'