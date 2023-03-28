Hailey Bieber drops a 'like' on Selena Gomez's steamy picture after death threat fiasco

Selena Gomez took to Instagram to share a steamy throwback bikini snap with blonde hair on Instagram on Sunday. The 30-year-old was flaunting her curves and blonde tresses in a tie n dye bikini. The ‘Heart Wants What It Wants’ singer wrote in her caption: 'TBT to blondie sel. Summers coming! So many exciting things coming!' This post came amid her dating rumors with Zayn Malik as the two have been spotted having romantic dinner date last week. The former Disney star strikes a pose in a pink and purple string bikini that she designed with her friend Theresa Mingus, who was launching a swimsuit line in 2021.

Hailey Bieber ‘likes’ Selena Gomez’s picture?

Selena and Hailey's feud has finally been put to rest. Yes, you read that right! Selena’s sexy throwback snap earned a ‘like’ from Hailey Bieber after the model thanked ‘The Only Murders in the Building’ star for speaking out on her behalf after their alleged feud. Bieber wrote on her Instagram story, "thank Selena for speaking out." She said that they have been talking about the last few weeks and "how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I."

Did Hailey Bieber reach out to Selena Gomez after receiving death threats?

The singer took to Instagram to issue a statement in support of the model. She revealed that Hailey Bieber reached out to her and told her that she has been getting death threats and negativity that she has been receiving due to their feud. She wrote in her Instagram story, “"This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying," She continued, "I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop. Fans have been reigniting conflict rumors among the pop star and model for years. Bieber got engaged to Justin Bieber’s ex, Hailey Bieber shortly after their break up. The two tied the knot in 2018.

