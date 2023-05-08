Hailey Bieber drops a rare PIC of Justin Bieber; Fan says ‘We Beliebers are living on crumbs’

Hailey Bieber has made Justin Bieber fans quite happy. How, you ask?

Well, the 26-year-old Rhode Skin founder took to her Instagram space and dropped a couple of rare photos of the Peaches singer. Justin, who has not been too active on social media lately, is being missed by his fans and followers. As such, Hailey’s recent goofy photos of the pop star came as a much-needed change. Scroll below to check out these photos.

Hailey Bieber shares glimpses of Justin Bieber and her past weeks

A few hours ago, Hailey took to her Instagram space and shared a slew of pictures, thus giving her followers a glimpse into how her past weeks have been. In the first picture, we see the model clicking a cute selfie. She was seen wearing a cap and a pair of golden hoop earrings. Hailey kept her makeup minimal with mascara and glossy lips. The next picture featured a cute snapshot of her puppies in her car. The following photo showed Hailey holding a beverage from Dunkins, while the picture after that showcased Hailey donning an oversized blue sweatshirt with light blue denim pants. She also wore a pair of sunglasses.

Hailey Bieber’s Instagram post

In the next photo on the slide, we see Justin’s tattooed hand on the steering wheel as he sat in the driver’s seat of his car. The singer also held one of their pet friends on his lap. In the following picture, Hailey posed in front of a mirror as she flaunted her backless top. She could be seen dressed in all-black attire, while her hair was styled in a sleek bun and she wore golden earrings. In the last picture of the post, Hailey shared a collage that featured Justin Bieber wearing an oversized black hoodie that covered most of his face. In the other picture of the collage, Hailey inserted a picture of the popular meme of Kermit the Frog, which wore a similar hoodie to Justin’s.

Fans react to Hailey Bieber’s post

As soon as Hailey shared the pictures, fans reacted with likes and comments. Justin’s admirers were quite happy to catch a glimpse of the 29-year-old singer. One fan wrote, “thank you for showing Justin. We Beliebers are living on crumbs.” Another fan said, “don’t be shy take more pictures of jb driving.” Yet others laughed at the last picture of the slide. Some fans also expressed their love for Hailey in the comments.

