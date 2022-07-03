Hailey Bieber drops a loved up snap with Justin Bieber to celebrate Canada Day following his health scare

Justin Bieber postponed his Justice tour dates last month after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome which paralysed half of his face. While it was later revealed by his wife Hailey Bieber in an interview that the singer is recovering well, the couple recently shared a PDA-filled moment in the model's new Instagram post for Canada Day.

Sharing a photo in her Instagram story where the duo was captured in a cosy moment, Hailey wrote in the caption, "Happy Canada Day. Kiss a Canadian if you know what's good 4 u." The model later also shared the same photo in her Instagram post that captured moments from her weekend. In the photo posted by Hailey, Justin and she were seen in a loved-up moment in the gym photo where the model was seen sitting on top of Justin who was shirtless. The singer was captured sweetly holding his wife's face in his hands in the photo.

Check out Hailey Bieber's post HERE

Hailey's new post comes after the couple's recent brush with health scares. In March, Hailey herself was hospitalised after suffering from a mini-stroke that was caused due to a blood clot in her brain. Last month, Justin also revealed that he was postponing his shows due to sickness and later revealed in an Instagram video that he was suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Hailey later spoke about Bieber's health in an interview with Good Morning America and said, ". Obviously, it was just a very scary and random situation to happen, but he's going to be totally OK and I'm just grateful that he's fine."

ALSO READ: Justin & Hailey Bieber getting through health issues by supporting each other as a 'great team'; Reports