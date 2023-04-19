Hailey Bieber drops new PICS in a white bikini, poses in a black slip dress; Netizens have mixed reactions

Hailey Bieber has been keeping quite active on her social media space. Just a few moments ago, the 26-year-old took to Instagram and shared a new slideshow of pictures.

Hailey Bieber’s new photos in white bikini and black bodycon dress

In a couple of photos, Hailey can be seen striking poses in a white bikini. She also donned an oversized black jacket over her bikini top. She wore red lipstick and styled her short hair with a side parting. Hailey wrapped up the look with a pair of matching white socks. In another picture, Hailey stood in front of a mirror as she stunned in a short bodycon black dress. She wore a pair of black sunglasses and a pair of golden hoops to finish her look.

Hailey shared a few more random pictures of her dogs, a garden of colourful flowers, a barbie meme focusing on her skincare brand Rhode, and a clip from a show where a woman was seen saying, “But I have to tell you that when I die, I hope people will say that she gave.”

Sharing these photos and videos, Hailey captioned the post, “Spring has been rlly cute… and today we did a shoot for a new @rhode product coming (slew of emojis)”.

ALSO READ: ‘Utterly sickening’: Selena Gomez’s fans SLAM Hailey Bieber as she posted PICS in a white top like the singer

Fans react to Hailey Bieber’s new Instagram pictures

As soon as Hailey shared these pictures and videos on ‘gram, they were flooded with likes and comments from her fans and followers. Netizens had mixed reactions to her post. One fan said, “Imagine being this pretty every day, Hailey wins”. A second fan commented, “Gorgeous AF Mrs Bieber (crying and white heart emojis”. A third user wrote, “Slaaayyy (red heart emoji)”.

Others did not quite approve of Hailey’s post. For instance, one user’s comment read, “So may bots! (laughing emojis) You are a joke!! (laughing emojis).” A second user wrote, “That tank top needs to be washed (puking emoji)”. Yet another person commented, “You are so cringey tbh with these post.”

ALSO READ: Hailey Bieber shares new PICS as she goes trekking; Fan says she has ‘the strongest heart’