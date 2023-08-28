Hailey Bieber enjoys dinner with Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid amidst pregnancy rumors, dons skintight summer dress

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner recently returned from their quick getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and reunited with Gigi Hadid for a fun dinner night. Days ago, the models were spotted celebrating Justine Skye's birthday with Lori Harvey on a yacht as they donned bikinis and basked in the sun. With the ocean to dip in, tequila to sip on, and pictures to take, the four women had a blast. Hailey and Kendall have returned and are back in their groove.

The socialites, who are known for being spotted on lunches, dinners, and several hangouts with friends and family, were seen on an outing with Gigi. Here's a quick breakdown of their summery outfits during their recent fashionable appearance and catch-up in Los Angeles.

Hailey Bieber enjoys dinner with Kendall Jenner-Gigi Hadid

Hailey, Kendall, and Gigi were spotted enjoying a dinner together at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, on August 26. The reality star donned a multi-colored sleeveless dress in lavender, white, and blue. While the bodice was mint green, and the skirt was of a lavender shade. The two were separated by blue and white stripes in the middle. Kendall completed the look with white heels, a matching purse, middle-parted hair, silver earrings, and neutral makeup.

Hailey Bieber wears skintight dress amidst pregnancy rumors

Hailey, on the other hand, chose a white skintight minidress with an orange and yellow pattern. The sleeveless outfit was paired with white heels, a large orange clutch, a sleek anklet, her signature B necklace, and large golden hoop earrings. The model also got rid of her strawberry-themed nails and flaunted a red manicure and pedicure. Her recently colored short hair was styled in a simple side bob and she flaunted her strawberry girl makeup look.

Last of the trio, aka Gigi Hadid, who was recently embroiled in a marijuana possession controversy, chose a strikingly different fashion theme. The supermodel wore a black leather crop top with blue fish, casual denim jeans, and matching black loafers. She styled her blonde hair in curly waves down her shoulders and held onto a sweater in case it got cold. Gigi completed her look with a blue-green pendant and a nude lip makeup look.

More about Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner

While the three arrived separately, they left together with Bieber driving the black car they exited in. Meanwhile, Hailey and Kendall have been spending a lot of time together lately. Prior to this dinner, they went on the Mexico trip together, and before that, the two were spotted having a similar kind of dinner in the city, minus Gigi. While Hailey is married to Justin Bieber, Kendall is rumored to be dating rapper Bad Bunny. While the latter have not confirmed their relationship, they were spotted making out at a concert weeks back.

