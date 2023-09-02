Hailey Bieber enjoys fishing with husband Justin Bieber, channels breezy vibes in crop top during Hamptons date

Hailey Bieber has been living it up this summer by hanging out with her friends on Mexican vacations, going on dates with husband Justin Bieber, and enjoying the success of her latest Rhode product launch. Her brand's latest release, the strawberry glaze peptide lip treatment is already sold out, and restocks are ordered. All in all, it has been a good summer for her.

The model was also featured in the all-new Victoria's Secret and Saint Laurent campaigns. The 26-year-old entrepreneur was recently spotted on a boat ride date with Justin, keeping up their tradition of going on dates from time to time. The couple, who got married in 2018, are usually spotted on dinner dates but recently they were also seen enjoying a helicopter ride.

Hailey Bieber channels breezy vibes in crop top during Hamptons date

While the past few months have seen speculations about Hailey being pregnant, the rumors have been rubbished several times when the model enjoyed tequila on her girls trip as well as flaunted her abs in her several fashionable looks. Meanwhile, on Friday, September 1, she was seen on a boat ride with Justin. The Rhode founder wore a light blue crop top and pants.

The matching set channeled breezy vibes fit for the trip and she completed the look with a light brown and black hat. Hailey wore her signature B necklace, gold hoop earrings, and a watch to finish off the casual boat ride look. Meanwhile, Justin was in his usual sweats look with a loose tan sweatshirt, denim cut-off shorts, and his signature backward hat, this time a black and white polka dot one. The couple were traveling in the Hamptons, Long Island.

Hailey Bieber enjoys fishing with husband Justin Bieber

Justin even posted pictures from the quick trip on his Instagram. The Baby hitmaker recently broke his months-long hiatus and has been sharing pictures with Hailey ever since. Even though the singer did not caption the images, the couple enjoys fishing together. In a video shared in the dump, Justin smiles and kisses the foot of a baby while Hailey records it.

Another image from the trip features Hailey feeding a baby. Originally posted by her friend, Hailey reposted the story where she can be seen holding the child in her arms as she feeds them a bottle. While her face is not visible as she is wearing a hat, she was tagged in the image and she reposted it. The cute moment has been receiving a lot of love on social media.

