Hailey Bieber enjoys pre-birthday celebrations with husband Justin Bieber and bff Kendall Jenner, gives insight into 48 hours

With days before her birthday, Hailey Bieber has been enjoying some pre-day celebrations with her friends and family. From going out in a velvet dress for a night out to spending a day with husband Justin Bieber, she has her priorities set. The model also spent some quality time with her best friend, supermodel Kendall Jenner prior to her very special day. Here's a glimpse into 48 hours of her pre-birthday celebrations courtesy of her social media.

Hailey Bieber enjoys pre-birthday celebrations with husband Justin Bieber

Hailey took to her Instagram to share a photodump consisting of images from the 48 hours she spent celebrating her birthday before its date. The socialite who will be turning 27 on November 22, wrote, "the best 48 hours [smile face emoji] [x2 wine glass emojis] [heart hands emoji]." The slideshow consisted of images documenting what went down during those two pre-birthday celebration days. The first image was an aesthetic shot of a location.

The second picture featured the Rhode founder holding onto her husband Justin's arm as they posed on a pavement. While she wore an all-black outfit with sunglasses, the pop star chose neutral tones with a brown sweater and beige pants. He accessorized the look with a cap and the mushroom pendants she gifted him on their fifth wedding anniversary this year. The next slide saw a high-fashion look as Hailey flaunted a sweater dress with thigh-high boots.

Hailey Bieber dons chic fall outfits, poses with best friend Kendall Jenner

She donned a cream-colored sweater that fell to her thighs and paired it with orange-and-black striped long leather boots. The businesswoman completed the look with round sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and her hair tied in a bun with flick strands framing her face. The fall vibe of the image was elevated due to the background location of the picture. The next image was a solo picture of her all-black look against a pink wall.

The 16-year-old wore an oversized black coat with jeans and sunglasses. Hailey's next slide saw a mirror selfie with Kendall who wore a black sweater with a headscarf covering her hair. This was followed by an image of her night-out look, a wine-red velvet dress from Thierry Mugler. The penultimate shot showed three hands holding Rhode peptide lip tints while the last image was a picture from a winery with glasses on a rock-themed table.

