Hailey Bieber enjoys romantic date night with beau Justin Bieber amid pregnancy rumors; DEETS here

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are known for their impeccable fashion style and remarkable bond, which has rightfully made them a power couple for Gen Z. The duo is often spotted enjoying date nights and vacations together. Amid the pregnancy rumors, Hailey and Justin Bieber were spotted on another date night. Here is everything to know about the same.

Hailey and Justin Bieber enjoys a date night

Hailey Bieber headed out to Nobu in Malibu with husband Justin Bieber and pal Lori Harvey, Steve Harvey’s step daughter.

The Rhode founder looked stunning in Venroy’s light gray jersey dress with spaghetti straps. The dress featured draping details at the waist and was ruched on the sides. She opted for a long, cream trench coat featuring tortoiseshell buttons. Hailey Bieber finished her look with Femme LA’s white croc-embossed heels, gold pendant earrings, gold anklet, a diamond wristwatch, and a light gray shoulder bag. On the other hand, Justin Bieber opted for casual attire. The Peaches singer wore a slouchy gray crewneck sweater, baggy denim shorts, a baby-pink baseball cap, and yellow-and-white Nike sneakers.

Lori Harvey also looked stunning in a beige slip dress with sequins and off-the shoulder straps. She finished her look with matching heels, gold earrings, gold anklets, and chunky gold bangles.

Hailey Bieber fuels pregnancy rumors

The SUN reported that Hailey Bieber left an Easter egg for her followers when she was photographed this week wearing a transparent white minidress. She held her stomach as she walked down the street, with her enormous engagement ring on full display. The 26 year old model also patted her lower stomach as she passed a stroller for young children in addition to grabbing it.

Neither Hailey nor Justin has issued a statement on pregnancy speculations.

