Hailey Bieber explains why she thinks Met Gala is ‘cursed’ for her

Supermodel Hailey Bieber recently opened up about attending this year’s Met Gala and why she feels the 24 hours surrounding the annual fashion event are cursed for her. The 24-year-old star recently made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show with guest host Yvonne Orji and spoke candidly about fashion’s biggest night. The model who has attended the event 6 times, joked about the unfortunate incidents that surrounded her first two appearances at the event.

Bieber recalled: “The first time I ever went to the Met, the morning after, I twisted my ankle and broke my foot. It was a whole thing. I was 18, so this was a long time ago. But then the year after, 365 days to the day, because it was midnight of the Met Gala, I broke the same foot. But, the bone next to the one I broke the year before. So I had this whole thing in my head where I was like, the night of the Met Gala or the 24 hours within the Met Gala are cursed for me. It happened the two times and it hasn’t happened since, knock on wood,” she chuckled.

This year at the event, the singer and Hailey opted for black outfits and kept things single, keeping up with the theme In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. While the model rocked a strapless black Saint Laurent dress, hubby Justin wore a black pantsuit from his own label Drew House. The couple looked dashing as ever as they posed for the paparazzi.

