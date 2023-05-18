Hailey Bieber exudes glamor in white corset dress and black bodycon gown as she shares PICS from London

Hailey Bieber dropped new photos from her trip to London with her pop star husband Justin Bieber.

The 26-year-old Rhode Skin founder has been quite active on her social media space lately. Earlier today, Hailey took to her Instagram and shared a slew of photos, treating fans to a good look at the outfits she wore on her first day in London. Read on to know more.

Hailey Bieber stuns in her latest Instagram post

In the photos shared by Hailey, she can be seen donning a total of three outfits. She was seen looking extremely gorgeous in a white, strapless corset co-ord dress. Her hair was styled in a sleek look, while she accessorized the outfit with minimal gold jewelry including a pair of earrings and a watch.

In a few photos, Hailey was seen exuding boss-babe vibes in a black, full-sleeved, skintight gown. She styled her hair in a sleek bun. She accessorized the look with a black belt on her waist and golden hoop earrings. She also sported glossy lips.

In a couple of other photos, the 26-year-old donned a white co-ord set with a strapless white top and a plain white skirt. Her hair was styled in a bun and she wore golden stud earrings. Hailey also posed with her close friend Justine Skye, who was seen dressed in all-black.

Sharing the photos, Hailey captioned the post, “London day 1 (green tick mark)”.

Hailey Bieber on why she is scared to have babies with Justin Bieber

Recently, Hailey’s chat with The Sunday Times came out where the 26-year-old model shared that she is scared of having babies with Justin Bieber and even hinted that the reason is how she gets trolled by Selena Gomez’s fans.

When asked about her plans to have kids with Justin, Hailey Baldwin Bieber expressed that she cries thinking about this subject all the time. “I literally cry about this all the time! I want kids so bad but I get scared. It’s enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can’t imagine having to confront people saying things about a child. We can only do the best we can to raise them. As long as they feel loved and safe,” she said.

